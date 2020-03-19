Best Actor Award Goes to.. Dramatic Goose Fakes Own Death to Fool Prying Labrador - Video

A resourceful goose has amused people on the Internet by pulling off a hilarious stunt and putting up its acting skills on display.
The goose lay flat on the ground with barely a feather ruffled in order to pretend dead in front of a curious labrador. As the dog decided to leave the bird alone, the cunning goose ran, giving the labrador the slip.
And the world's best actor award goes to... pic.twitter.com/cuTuFGE3J5— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 19, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)