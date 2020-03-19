Social Distancing It Is: Ex-Porn Star Sunny Leone Heats Up Internet With Jaw Dropping Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): The outbreak of coronavirus has brought the entertainment industry around the globe to a standstill and several Bollywood stars have opted for social distancing and using this time to stay with family and friends, play their favourite games, and explore some self-love.

Porn star-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has blown up social media by posting stunning pictures from a photoshoot as she's practising “social distancing” amid coronavirus.

She struck a perfect pose in a figure-flattering lavender dress with a frilly skirt and sleeves, completing her look with matching high heels and a side-swept hairdo. However, what caught the eyes of netizens was the zoom in picture showing her perfect curves.

Can’t get any more socially distant than this 😁 pic.twitter.com/mdSZEkAtNi — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 18, 2020

Social media users flooded the comment section, lavishing praise on Sunny:

Absolutely perfect 🥰🥰🔥🔥💯💯🌹🌹 — Big Dave (@crazytrucker35) March 18, 2020

Can’t get any more socially distant than this 😁 pic.twitter.com/VEZ4A0WLcH — Eesha Rebba Devotee♥️♥️ ERD (@eeshatarak) March 18, 2020

I no 🤡🤡😁 why is socially distance pic.twitter.com/35UnYXdVkk — JOKER 🤡மாஸ்டர் (@Joker_errors) March 18, 2020

​Amazing hot look sunny pic.twitter.com/5j1pcYRvSc

Hot vibes — Shik Niyaz (@NiyazShik) March 18, 2020

You are trying to catch a crowd with that! 😂😂😂

this is cheating — Addicted (@Addicte69357502) March 18, 2020

​Canadian-born Sunny Leone, originally named Karenjit Kaur Vohra, made her Bollywood debut with the erotic thriller “Jism 2” in 2012.

Many Bollywood stars are currently practising self-isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus, as the disease, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week, has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.