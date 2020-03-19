Social Distancing It Is: Ex-Porn Star Sunny Leone Heats Up Internet With Jaw Dropping Photos

Porn star-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has blown up social media by posting stunning pictures from a photoshoot as she's practising “social distancing” amid coronavirus.
She struck a perfect pose in a figure-flattering lavender dress with a frilly skirt and sleeves, completing her look with matching high heels and a side-swept hairdo. However, what caught the eyes of netizens was the zoom in picture showing her perfect curves.
Can’t get any more socially distant than this 😁 pic.twitter.com/mdSZEkAtNi— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 18, 2020
Social media users flooded the comment section, lavishing praise on Sunny:
Canadian-born Sunny Leone, originally named Karenjit Kaur Vohra, made her Bollywood debut with the erotic thriller “Jism 2” in 2012.
Many Bollywood stars are currently practising self-isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus, as the disease, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week, has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.
