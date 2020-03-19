Register
19 March 2020
    Pornhub logo on a computer screen with a magnifying glass

    ‘SOS Pornhub': Restless Brits Beg X-Rated Site to Extend Free Premium Offer to UK Amid Pandemic

    © CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / Pornhub logo on a computer screen with a magnifying glass
    Viral
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic
    Days after offering Italy, one of the worst-hit European countries struggling with the coronavirus, a month-long free premium offer, the Pornhub adult website on 17 March announced it was extending the offer to users in Spain and France to “help pass the time and stay entertained” amidst the new reality spawned by the pandemic.

    Brits are getting increasingly restless, as Pornhub has granted free premium subscriptions to fans in Italy, Spain, and France, which are struggling under coronavirus lockdowns, but the offer is yet to be extended to the UK.

    As the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China to Europe, forcing governments to declare nationwide lockdowns in an effort to curb the spread of the disease, Pornhub, one of the world’s most popular adult websites, has stepped in with a spate of measures to extend a helping hand to Europeans affected by quarantines.

    The site has made its ad-free premium subscription, which includes ultra-high definition 4K and VR content, free to users in Italy from 12 March until 3 April to help them deal with the challenges of living under a national lockdown.

    Premium access usually costs €9.99 (about £9.35) per month in Italy.

    Boasting some 42 billion visits a year, the world’s most go-to online source of adult content has announced that it is donating its March proceeds from the live cam site Modelhub - a platform for amateur models to share and sell their X-rated content - to support Italy’s coronavirus victims, as the country has been the worst-hit by the respiratory disease among all European countries.

    Italy has to date registered over 35,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 2,970 deaths.

    Italy, Spain, and France have all declared nationwide lockdowns in recent days, with people required to stay indoors in an effort to suppress the spread of the new virus.

    The site has since expanded its free premium offer to users in Spain and France, but not the UK, prompting Britain’s porn fans to angrily point out that Brits need free mucky movies too.

    According to the Daily Star Online, when asked if it was considering granting a similar free premium offer to the UK, Pornhub said:

    “We are assessing the COVID-19 pandemic daily to determine how else we can support our vast global community, including expanding free access to Pornhub Premium.We will keep our community informed of news and changes via Pornhub.com/blog and on social media”.

    Brits, however, are getting increasingly impatient for Pornhub to extend its offer to the UK, with users online urging the website to stop dawdling.

    ​Many online users applauded the adult website’s swift response to the coronavirus-spawned emergency measures that people were struggling with.

    ​Other fans wondered whether Pornhub would be able to deal with the massive surge of fans amidst the pandemic, fearing that it would “crash”.

    ​There were some users online who didn’t share the overall enthusiastic appreciation for Pornhub, however.

    ​Since emerging in China’s Wuhan province in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to at least 164 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organisation.

    The worldwide number of confirmed cases is over 218,800, with the death toll over 8,800.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
