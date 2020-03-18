Register
10:54 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Lady Gaga performs Moth Into Flame at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    'Your Best Visuals': Fans Thrilled as Lady Gaga Poses as Nude Cyborg for Cover Shoot

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107627/40/1076274048_0:179:2626:1657_1199x675_80_0_0_55b5f6b77afed5bcbece51952738cef9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202003181078608965-your-best-visuals-fans-thrilled-as-lady-gaga-poses-as-nude-cyborg-for-cover-shoot/

    In March 2020 the larger-than-life pop icon Lady Gaga officially announced her next album "Chromatica” was to drop on 10 April in her first studio release since 2016's "Joanne."

    Pop celebrity Lady Gaga has posed naked for a robot-themed cover shoot for PAPER magazine’s annual spring Transformation Issue, while supporting her latest album Chromatica, scheduled to drop on 10 April.

    ​The A-list superstar is pictured on her knees, arched backward, with her rear facing the camera.

    The set, put together by Belgian artist Frederik Heyman and creative director Nicola Formichetti, complements the sci-fi aura exuded by the video to Lady Gaga’s first track on the new album - the single “Stupid Love”.

    Using 3D scanning and CGI, the creative team depicted the singer hooked up to a network of cables, with her scalp and lower leg removed, revealing a robotic core.

    Fans who have been anxiously anticipating the new album by Lady Gaga were quick to voice their admiration, with many touting their idol as nothing short of “brilliant” and a “queen”.

    ​Some fans even pleaded with the artist to drop the album sooner, citing their coronavirus quarantine concerns.

    ​Some netizens, however, pointed out a perceived similarity with earlier futuristic cover shoots of other artists.

    ​In a candid interview for the same magazine, the entertainer confessed the single “Stupid Love” was almost ditched as the lead track after it was leaked in January.

    “There was a minute where me and my manager, Bobby, were talking, “Do we change the single?” We’d just spent months and months developing this video and choreography. And I said, “Nope!”” said the Grammy winner.

    “You know why? Because the song, when it’s mixed, mastered and finished with the visuals, and everything I have to say about it — when all those things come together at once, that will be the art piece I’m making.. Not a leak,” added the singer.

    In the interview the 33-year old celebrity also spoke candidly about her struggles with clinical depression, past traumas and her 2017 Fibromyalgia diagnosis – issues she had earlier touched upon when appearing on talk show Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision arena tour in Florida in January.

    “I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile. I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments. And by the way, I’m not standing over here with a flag going, “I’m all healed, everything’s perfect.” It’s not; it’s a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days.””

    Related:

    ‘Aches Will Go Away’: Twitter Reacts to Lady Gaga Confessing She Can’t Remember Last Time She Bathed
    From Rihanna's 'Naked' Gown to Lady Gaga's Meat Dress: Top-10 Wildest Red Carpet Looks of the Decade
    Newly Discovered Bug Species With Spiky Horns Named After Lady Gaga
    Lady Gaga Says She Developed PTSD After Being ‘Raped Repeatedly’ as a Teen
    Tags:
    grammy awards, Lady Gaga
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse