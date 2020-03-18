Trunken Party: 'Binge-Drinking' Elephants Found Passed Out After 'Consuming Alcohol' - Photos

Pictures of elephants passed out after supposedly consuming alcohol are going viral on social media, with one user, who appears to be an Indian forest service officer, claiming that the pictures are from China.
He has alleged that the practice is common even in tribal areas of India, where people hide the country-made alcohol but elephants still manage to find them.
Meanwhile few #elephants decided to use alcohol to sanitize trunks in Wunnan, China. They were raiding crops somehow found wine. And the look after drinking too much. As a fact elephants are fond of alcohol, they are good at finding that also, especially Handiya in tribal belts. pic.twitter.com/K77fYuiFqr— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2020
When they were all sober. In tribal belts people hide country made alcohol but somehow elephants find it. They mark the houses also where they found that last time. If they see drunk people they get irritated also, since it was not shared with them. All credits in pics. 11/3/20 pic.twitter.com/ESYtPsrd68— Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)