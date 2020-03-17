‘One Guy Who's Happy as Larry’: Users Think Prince Andrew 'Delighted' by US Travel Ban Over COVID-19

Amidst the worldwide pandemonium sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, social media users have been seeking an outlet for their concerns as they revel in dark humour.

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and others have been flooded with memes as people seek to come to terms with the new life realities imposed by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 across the world.

Whether scared or confused or dazed, users have sought refuge in satire and dark humour as they grapple with the daunting developments.

As netizens were voicing their response to the travel bans and other restrictions in place in countries battling the coronavirus epidemic, some noted there was an individual who was “thrilled” with the developments.

The reference was to the UK’s Prince Andrew, after FBI requests for him to travel to the US to help with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry went unanswered.

© AP Photo / Ben Stansall Britain's Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 10, 2016.

In wake of a US decision to ban all travel from the UK, Lorraine Fisher, 34, an expert in Royal travel affairs, was earlier quoted by the Suffolk Gazette as saying:

“The Duke of York has taken a particular interest in the latest international travel news. He thinks it is an excellent idea that nobody should feel compelled to travel to the US. Even if they have important reasons to travel, such as legal matters, for example, it’s best to stay at home and remain out of harm’s way.”

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, has since withdrawn from public duties due to his connections to the Epstein scandal, while repeatedly vowing he would be willing to cooperate with law enforcement as part of the investigation into the deceased sex-abuser millionaire Epstein.

As netizens jumped on the story, one user shared an image of the character Cartlon from the comedy show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air rejoicing.

We all know one guy who's happy as Larry about the #virus and delighted that there's a ban on travel to the US. 🤔



Sorry FBI, I'd come and see you if only they'd let me. Honestly. #PrinceAndrew #scumbag #coronavirus — I don't believe it... (@eMKaGey) March 17, 2020

​Netizens were venting their emotions on a plethora of other issues linked with the coronavirus and its effect on their lives. Some took to social media to express frustration with official response to the epidemic, with users in the UK poking fun at the “slow” approach taken by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisers in dealing with the pandemic.

Boris: Avoid all mass gatherings and physical contact

Me: Isn't school a mass gathering?

Boris: #schoolclosure pic.twitter.com/Wuy3NWnrBo — Tom (@tomholdensharma) March 16, 2020

​Other netizens shared their views on working from home, as requested by coronavirus response guidelines in many countries.

me and my coworkers logging into all of our meetings remotely for the next couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/fpOYiHJLcl — isha (@ikasliwal) March 9, 2020

Day 1 of working from home pic.twitter.com/nn7CZ2MNwX — Jamie Dassoulas (@JamieDass) March 13, 2020

working from home day 1: my husband just army-crawled through the dining room to stay out of frame of my zoom call — amy (@arb) March 9, 2020

Working from home, day 1, hour 1:

I completely forgot I live in a flat below people who appear to jump and sing all day. — Luke Murphy (@lucasmurph) March 17, 2020

I’m back! Now that everyone’s working from home, the office is quiet enough to work in again! pic.twitter.com/IMzgWwMRwN — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) March 17, 2020

In quarantine showing off your hamster to your colleagues during group video calls pic.twitter.com/WbCdqGY4JE — Lewis Wake (@lewiswake) March 16, 2020

​Some social media users on Twitter and Instagram shared their troubles regarding finding toilet paper and hand sanitizer…

Me trying to find Hand Sanitizer... pic.twitter.com/ccLX1GuOg3 — Gaz (@rycbar32_) March 11, 2020

Monday Mood:

Finding Toilet Paper at the Grocery Store 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🧻🧻🧻#MondayFeeling pic.twitter.com/C5iESTKoy9 — 🥀𝓐𝓵𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪🥀 (@ALICIAH23) March 16, 2020

​Others erupted in memes while speculating whether things might “get any worse”.

me: 2020 sucks it possibly can’t get any worse



april: pic.twitter.com/UK1Wb5LLkv — Giovanni (@iamgiovanni13) March 17, 2020

​Some netizens, however, showed signs of frustration with the meme fest.

This is just a photo of a rock.



It’s better than another Coronavirus meme. pic.twitter.com/KvyfqtAvXh — Lewis Wake (@lewiswake) March 15, 2020

​The social memes come as latest figures now show the virus has now affected 182,424 people worldwide and claimed the lives of 7,155 people.