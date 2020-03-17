Register
17 March 2020
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    ‘One Guy Who's Happy as Larry’: Users Think Prince Andrew 'Delighted' by US Travel Ban Over COVID-19

    © East News / Justin Sutcliffe
    Viral
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (115)
    120
    Amidst the worldwide pandemonium sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, social media users have been seeking an outlet for their concerns as they revel in dark humour.

    Social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and others have been flooded with memes as people seek to come to terms with the new life realities imposed by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 across the world.

    Whether scared or confused or dazed, users have sought refuge in satire and dark humour as they grapple with the daunting developments.

    As netizens were voicing their response to the travel bans and other restrictions in place in countries battling the coronavirus epidemic, some noted there was an individual who was “thrilled” with the developments.

    The reference was to the UK’s Prince Andrew, after FBI requests for him to travel to the US to help with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry went unanswered.

    Britain's Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 10, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Ben Stansall
    Britain's Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 10, 2016.

    In wake of a US decision to ban all travel from the UK, Lorraine Fisher, 34, an expert in Royal travel affairs, was earlier quoted by the Suffolk Gazette as saying:

    “The Duke of York has taken a particular interest in the latest international travel news. He thinks it is an excellent idea that nobody should feel compelled to travel to the US. Even if they have important reasons to travel, such as legal matters, for example, it’s best to stay at home and remain out of harm’s way.”

    Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, has since withdrawn from public duties due to his connections to the Epstein scandal, while repeatedly vowing he would be willing to cooperate with law enforcement as part of the investigation into the deceased sex-abuser millionaire Epstein.

    As netizens jumped on the story, one user shared an image of the character Cartlon from the comedy show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air rejoicing.

    ​Netizens were venting their emotions on a plethora of other issues linked with the coronavirus and its effect on their lives. Some took to social media to express frustration with official response to the epidemic, with users in the UK poking fun at the “slow” approach taken by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisers in dealing with the pandemic.

    ​Other netizens shared their views on working from home, as requested by coronavirus response guidelines in many countries.

    ​Some social media users on Twitter and Instagram shared their troubles regarding finding toilet paper and hand sanitizer…

    ​Others erupted in memes while speculating whether things might “get any worse”.

    ​Some netizens, however, showed signs of frustration with the meme fest.

    ​The social memes come as latest figures now show the virus has now affected 182,424 people worldwide and claimed the lives of 7,155 people.

