GOT7’s Jackson Drops Teaser of Video for New Solo Song "100 WAYS"

Since a beloved member of the popular K-pop boy band, GOT7-Jackson Wang has proved himself successful in solo activities, his fans are ecstatic over the new MV teaser published on 17 March. The upcoming single is titled "100 Ways" and the famous Chinese rapper already posted some dramatic and exciting images, made by creative studio '88Rising'.

The studio combines several means of production - working in management, video creation, marketing and as a label, primarily for Asian American and Asian artists.

​The single is expected to be out on 20 March and it seems very important to the singer as he previously shared on his Twitter page that he has been working and waiting for this for a very long time.

​Jackson's debut solo album “Mirrors” in 2019 showed that the Chinese GOT7 member is multitalented. He was involved in the process of creating the album on all stages and made it on his own label 'Team Wang', Jackson managed to reach #32 on Billboard 200, becoming the highest-ranking debut album by a Chinese artist on the chart.

Agahse (the official name for GOT7 fans ) are ready to support the release in all ways and #jacksonisking is already trending.