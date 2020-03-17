Australian Cricketer Glenn Maxwell Goes ‘Desi’ for Engagement with Indian Girlfriend

The pictures from the engagement of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell to his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman have been making the rounds on social media, with the batsman sporting a traditional Indian sherwani and a tilak (vermillion) on his forehead for the ceremony.
Vini has shared one of the photos on Instagram, saying that the engagement was a teaser to a big fat Indian wedding.
“Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave Maxwell a little teaser of what the wedding will be like. Shout out to both of our incredible families and all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice – we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people", Vini wrote in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like 🥰 Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people ❤️ Can’t wait to get our hands on more photos from @shevan_j_photography 📸 H&M - who else but ... @lajeenartistry Venue - @lincoln_of_toorak Catering - @tandooriflames Mandap - @rupalis_mandaps_melbourne Henna - @fadziiesmehndiandbeauty Lehgna - @gbcreations_ Arm candy - @gmaxi_32 💕
While the long-time couple got engaged last month after Maxwell popped the question, things in India are not that simple as the engagement requires the families to come together for traditional rituals.
View this post on Instagram
Maxwell and Vini started dating over two years ago and their first pictures together as a couple emerged in 2017.
The cricketer previously credited his finacée for being the first to ask him to talk to someone when he took a mental health break from cricket last year.
"It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders", Maxwell revealed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)