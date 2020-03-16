Rookie Monster: K-Pop Band MCND Hits Youtube With 11 Million Views

The K-pop boy band has shown some impressive results, given that its debut album was released only two weeks ago.

K-pop boy band MCND (Music Creates New Dream) surpassed 11 million views on Youtube with their debut song “Ice Age” on 16 March, just two weeks after the release of their debut album “Into the Ice Age” on 27 February.

The band which debuted under Top Media Entertainment consists of 5 members: Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win. The band already hit the stages of live broadcasting shows like Mnet with their debut and earned attention with their perfect rapping skills and energetic and confident dance. Their perfomances are full of charisma and confidence, like the veterans of the stage.

Ice age is almost at 12 Million.....



SAY IT WITH ME

MCND MONSTER ROOKIES

MCND ROOKIE OF THE YEAR #MCND @McndOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/OtXoeCgglB — ❄️💙 MCND MOTHER 💙❄️ (@Winnie_MCND) March 15, 2020

K-pop fans from all over the world named the band “monster rookie” to get such a result and attention after a short period of time.