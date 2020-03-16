'People Are Suffering': Russian Porn Star Offers to Trade Sex for COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian porn actress Lyubov Bushuyeva, also known by her stage name Lola Taylor, has recently made a rather explicit offer to her social media audience as she lamented her current predicament – staying indoors for two weeks upon her return to Moscow from Italy, as per the anti-coronavirus measures implemented by the Russian capital authorities.

In a video posted on Instagram, Lola complained that she can’t leave her residence or she may get busted for violating the “quarantine” rules, and offered to get intimate with “everyone who makes the coronavirus vaccine”, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether she was being serious or just emotional.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Любовь Бушуева | Lola Taylor (@thelolataylor) 12 Янв 2020 в 12:50 PST

"People are suffering, you see", she said, reiterating her apparent willingness to spread her legs for the vaccine’s creator.

In a separate video posted on her Vkontakte, Lola also said that while she gets food delivered, she doesn’t like being unable to go out and by certain types of junk food; that video, however, did not contain any offers to medical research personnel.