Melania-Donald Relations Mocked Online as FLOTUS Urges 'Social Distancing' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

While some netizens joked about the relationship between Donald Trump and Melania, others went on to criticize the President's actions with respect to combating the coronavirus.

As countries around the world strive to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has managed to evoke a fresh barrage of jokes about her and her husband when she apparently attempted to make her own contribution to raising awareness about this issue.

Though she hasn’t been seen in public since 10 March, as CNN points out, Melania recently encouraged people in the United States to "follow CDC guidelines", noting that "social distancing at this time is very important".

With our lives changed dramatically, especially in the last few days, I encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines. Social distancing at this time is very important! Visit https://t.co/macCwFXZiw for more information. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 15, 2020

​Many social media users, however, were quick to use this opportunity, and Melania’s wording, to bash her husband, US President Donald Trump.

"I encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines and don't listen to Donald." — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) March 15, 2020

Thank you so much for taking one for the team it must be hard married to the town clown and his friend who doesn’t tell him he’s the emperor with no clothes I am embarrassed for him and you sad . this is serious. I am praying for you. — marilyn bostick (@BostickMarilyn) March 15, 2020

Especially since we can’t trust your husband to give us the truth!!!!! — Terry Lanier (@317magnolia) March 15, 2020

Some also joked about the social distancing Melania mentioned, with a number of people bringing up the relationship between her and Donald.

You were smart to live on an entirely different floor from your husband. — BookHoarder 🌊🌊🌊 (@DeniseG53) March 15, 2020

Melania has been practicing social distancing from Donald for ages!



(Sorry, couldn't resist the joke. Good on Melania for recommending this . . . but too bad her husband keeps undermining CDC guidelines via the examples he sets & the outcomes of half-baked policies he enacts.) — Stephanie “Stay home, people!” Thompson 🧢📚🐶 (@HistoryGypsy) March 15, 2020

And there were also those who criticized Trump’s actions related to the anti-coronavirus measures in the country.