Bizarre ‘Grasshopper Ghost’ Creature in Online Video Has Netizens Agog

The brief online video showing a strange tuft body, six legs and an antenna drew netizens into a heated discussion about how wonderful and strange nature is.

A video of a bizarre-looking creature slowly climbing a tree shared online has fired up the internet, leaving many puzzling as to what the “thing” might be.

#Nature has filled every detail with precisel. Details which many a times we don't observe. Video by Maria Chacon. Believe me you have never seen such creature till now. #AmazingNature pic.twitter.com/jy0h9za8o0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

​The footage was shared on 16 March by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, with the caption emphasizing that nature is “filled with amazing details” people often fail to observe, as he added that the video had been filmed by Maria Chacon.

The 44-second clip has drummed up over 3,200 views on the platform, sparking an online debate in the comments section as to what the creature might be.

Wow! Do we know what is it called ? — ᴰᵒᵐᵇᶦᵛˡᶦᵏᵃʳ 🕊 (@LimbuMirchi) March 16, 2020

👽 aliens? — Sriram Muthukrishnan B (@ibala72) March 16, 2020

Woww amazing.. looks like skeleton of grasshopper sir..🦗🦗 — Guru..🐜🐜 (@wanderrringmind) March 16, 2020

Incredible!!!

Looks like a grasshopper made up of real grass. — Raag (@Raag64705711) March 16, 2020

Its a wonder! What creature is this? Looks like somewhere between a grasshopper and a spider. — Sriparna Ghosh (@earthling1978) March 16, 2020

I guess group of stick insects working like ants — Anagha (@AAnagha197) March 16, 2020

Had seen a simpler version that looked like a straw of dry grass until it started moving. This one is a much more complex and beautiful version. — Narad Muni (@nerobagi) March 16, 2020

amazing simply, amazing.... — Parag (@MarkitMaverik) March 16, 2020

​Some suggested it was a rare stick insect.

We had seen Photographs of this insect , along with those of other Stick insects and Leaf insects - but we had no idea about its movement , till now . Bizarre ! — Shyam Prasad Rao (@ShyamPrasadRao1) March 16, 2020

​Other netizens were grateful to the officer for making the post, and delighted in the wonders of nature.

Have ever seen, such a amazing nature ☺😍 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) March 16, 2020

Many thanks to maria chacon and @ParveenKaswan. This is wonderful clip & capture. As a #nature lover, i could feel exciting experience inside of me... — JP@369 (@JayaprakashG369) March 16, 2020

This is truly amazing! 😍Thanks for sharing such wonderful videos which make us more aware of the wildlife conservation and to know abt the life of the wild🙏😊And moreover Ur tweets r interesting and knowledgeable too.. And also thanks for ur time and efforts for tweeting 😊 — RajyaShree❤️ (@Rajyash46631958) March 16, 2020

​Finally, others suggested the creature was a lichen Katydid – an insect that has mastered the art of mimicry and camouflage to perfection!

I think this is a lichen Katydid. https://t.co/CcOZUbi19V — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 16, 2020

​In its nymphal form, lichen Katydid becomes the exact image of the lichen that is abundant in the insect’s habitat.

Think this is the Markia hystrix (Lichen Katydid) pic.twitter.com/EFpedUDM3A — Bodysoda (@SnakeBabuItsMe) March 16, 2020

