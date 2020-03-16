Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Ukrainian-born French actress said that she had been "ill for almost a week" with fever and fatigue.

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she was tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In her Instagram post, she shared some details of her quarantine and urged her fans to take the infection seriously.

The 40-year-old actress, who starred alongside Daniel Craig in 2008's "Quantum of Solace", said she had been feeling ill for about a week before she was diagnosed for coronavirus.

Kurylenko revealed her diagnosis days after Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson became the first top Hollywood celebrities to contract Covid-19. The couple were hospitalised in Australia where Hanks had been working in an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.