Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she was tested positive for the new coronavirus.
In her Instagram post, she shared some details of her quarantine and urged her fans to take the infection seriously.
The 40-year-old actress, who starred alongside Daniel Craig in 2008's "Quantum of Solace", said she had been feeling ill for about a week before she was diagnosed for coronavirus.
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость - мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
Kurylenko revealed her diagnosis days after Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson became the first top Hollywood celebrities to contract Covid-19. The couple were hospitalised in Australia where Hanks had been working in an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.
