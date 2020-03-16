Leopard Rescued After it Fell into Well in Madhya Pradesh, India – Video

A leopard was rescued by the forest department in the Shivpuri area of central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The video of the rescue operation, which almost lasted four hours, is now going viral on social media.
Ingenuity at best.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020
This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also. Via @ravindramtripa1 pic.twitter.com/fqwgQ4OFUQ
As per the local media report, the leopard fell into a well on farm land. After the farmer spotted the wild cat, he immediately called the forest department.
The forest department team used ladders and ropes to rescue the leopard, which was visibly scared. After the jungle cat climbed atop the tied platform, it was pulled up.
Like the members of the rescue team, the netizens were also surprised to see how the wild cat did not attack the rescuers and set an example for coexistence of humans and the wild.
