Leopard Rescued After it Fell into Well in Madhya Pradesh, India – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of a leopard being rescued from a well in a farm in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media.

A leopard was rescued by the forest department in the Shivpuri area of central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The video of the rescue operation, which almost lasted four hours, is now going viral on social media.

Ingenuity at best.



This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also. Via @ravindramtripa1 pic.twitter.com/fqwgQ4OFUQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

​As per the local media report, the leopard fell into a well on farm land. After the farmer spotted the wild cat, he immediately called the forest department.

The forest department team used ladders and ropes to rescue the leopard, which was visibly scared. After the jungle cat climbed atop the tied platform, it was pulled up.

Like the members of the rescue team, the netizens were also surprised to see how the wild cat did not attack the rescuers and set an example for coexistence of humans and the wild.