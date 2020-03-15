Netizens Go Crazy After Finding Out Barack Obama Follows Hardcore Pornstar on Twitter

The 44th president is an active user of the social media platform, where he expresses views on political and social issues in the United States and the world. He often declares his love and admiration for wife Michelle. Just recently he posted: “In every scene, you are my star". Well, hope this will help, sir…

Netizens have gone crazy since finding out former US President Barack Obama follows a hardcore pornstar on Twitter (spoiler: not one). The topic went viral on social media with users asking why the 44th president, a family man and a father of two daughters is linked to Sara Jay, dubbed “one of the most curvaceous adult film stars”.

Didn't know Obama was a fan of Sara Jay. pic.twitter.com/KeHS8P8u2i — Ant (@LoadofBarnacles) March 14, 2020

​Despite heated debates, the overall reaction was positive with users wondering why can't the president get a little naughty?

Obama not allowed to like Sara Jay?? pic.twitter.com/XdoBqW1B8E — Strib (@nejinerd) March 14, 2020

So Obama can’t watch Sara Jay videos??? pic.twitter.com/j3tbToC6dD — GTHC (@Caytoven) March 14, 2020

One user noted that Obama followed the adult film actress during his presidential term.

Y’all just found out Obama follow Sara Jay???? This was mid presidency Obama too lmao — The Rona Boyz (@SikuLaFlame) March 14, 2020

​​Some netizens posted memes showing how Sara Jay and Obama would react after seeing the news story go viral.

Obama waking up and wondering why he keeps getting tagged with Sara Jay pic.twitter.com/yy2j0opvz2 — sosabrokeagain (@sosabrokeagain) March 14, 2020

Sara Jay when she found Obama follows her pic.twitter.com/tPsib4W7Fy — Marcus Bellinger (@Bellinger73) March 14, 2020

​Others wondered how Michelle Obama would react to the news…

Michelle’s about to do MORE than snatching Barack Obama phone. He’s finna be IN TROUBLE. 😳 He better unfollow Sara Jay. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tMWwqXlnix — Donny ™🇯🇲 (@DonnyNewYork) March 14, 2020

​Some netizens were disappointed to know that the man, considered by many as one of the best presidents of the United States, is into adult films. Yeah, like we don’t have bigger problems now…

Knowing that Obama faps to Sara Jay is something I never wanted to know. We are only three months into this decade... pic.twitter.com/irvgklWPzC — Ibrahim Banks 🤴🏽🥂 (@itsIBRAHIMBANKS) March 15, 2020

​Others used the opportunity to post memes and funny videos.

Obama after Michelle leave the house and that new premium Sara Jay video hit the internet. pic.twitter.com/CxEATgCGyo — Hamezzzzzzzzzzzz (@lol_Ham3z) March 14, 2020

​At the time of writing this article the 44th president is no longer following Sara Jay, but one user found out that Obama follows another pornstar…

Not only does President Obama follow Sara Jay but he also follows Krissy Lynn, that man loves the white MILFS pic.twitter.com/lWHvfmORZc — c h r i s (@givechrisakiss) March 14, 2020

​