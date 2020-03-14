Pussycat Dolls 'Porn' Performance Stirs BBC Viewers, Prompts Backlash

A newly-reformed American pop band the Pussycat Dolls recently performed at Sport Relief show which was broadcast by BBC. The show made a stir among the British public, which viewed the group's plastic polyvinyl chloride (PVC) costumes as lewd and obscene.

Some BBC Sport Relief viewers dubbed the antics of the women on stage as "porn", slamming the Pussycat Dolls for what was considered be some to be a raunchy performance almost a week after another controversial appearance on television sparked public outrage, prompting a number of complaints to the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom).

My favorite part of The Pussycat Dolls from last night ❤️ #SportsRelief2020 #pcdreunion pic.twitter.com/TbCkcF53Hr — Nicole Scherzinger (Fan Account)🌸 (@nicscherzy19) March 14, 2020

What the hell have the pussycat dolls got on i thought I was watching a porn movie #SportsRelief2020 — mark cording (@sparkloaf26) March 13, 2020

@pussycatdolls are soo Cringe...



If you want to see women in under wear just mouthing into a microphone shaped object, may I suggest Porn Hub instead? — Richard Nasmyth (@NasmythRichard) March 13, 2020

#SportsRelief2020 OMG @pussycat dolls Pure porn, really 😳middle aged women didn’t look like this Ever, — Maria Wharton (@nidrauchan) March 13, 2020

​BBC responded to the complaints in an official statement on their website, saying that "We worked with the band to ensure their performance was suitable".

Earlier, the Pussycat Dolls performed at Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and viewers and netizens were abuzz, as Ofcom received dozens of complaints, according to reports.