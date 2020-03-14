'MOOving Violations': On-The-Loose Cow Wanted by Police in Florida Goes Viral

A "maverick" cow has been roaming loose for three months before the Pembroke Pines Police Department finally decided to issue a "wanted" poster for the animal.
While the cow is not considered to be threatening, police are concerned that she might cause a traffic accident if she isn’t rounded up.
According to police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, the cow is "faster than she looks", and it "jumps fences and goes into pools".
The police have also published a video of the cow that continues to walk into busy roadways, asking residents for help.
Social media users promptly reacted to the post, joking about the cow belonging "solely to itself" and posting funny pictures.
