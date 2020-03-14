'MOOving Violations': On-The-Loose Cow Wanted by Police in Florida Goes Viral

Pembroke Pines Police Department and specialist cattle wranglers have been trying to catch a roaming cow in Florida for three months. They say she is "faster than she looks".

A "maverick" cow has been roaming loose for three months before the Pembroke Pines Police Department finally decided to issue a "wanted" poster for the animal.

While the cow is not considered to be threatening, police are concerned that she might cause a traffic accident if she isn’t rounded up.

According to police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, the cow is "faster than she looks", and it "jumps fences and goes into pools".

— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020

​The police have also published a video of the cow that continues to walk into busy roadways, asking residents for help.

— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020

​Social media users promptly reacted to the post, joking about the cow belonging "solely to itself" and posting funny pictures.

— Brian Turner (@Brian29bjt) March 13, 2020