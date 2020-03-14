Almost Home: Fans Hopeful of K-Pop Star Wonho's Return After He Was Found Not Guilty in Drug Case

South Korean singer Lee Ho-seok, better known as Wonho, was forced to quit the band MONSTA X and suspend his career in 2019 after an individual claimed he had witnessed the pop star smoke marijuana in 2013. Marijuana for recreational use is illegal in the country.

Former MONSTA X member, K-pop singer Wohno has been fully acquited of all charges against him in a probe into marijuana use, Starship Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment company, announced on Friday. In October 2019, the Seoul Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into allegations by an undisclosed individual who claimed to have seen Wonho use marijuana, which is strictly forbidden by South Korean legislation.

"During the investigation, Wonho actively cooperated with the police and all investigation procedures, including scientific examinations by investigative agencies. The Seoul Metropolitan Police's drug investigation unit conducted extensive investigations for the past five months but was unable to find any evidence. Finally, on 10 March, Wonho's internal investigation was concluded”, Starship Entertainment's read.

The organisation added that it will provide full support to Wonho so he can "continue down the path he desires in the future", prompting fans to launch the hashtag #WonhoIsAlmostHome on Twitter, where they shared their emotions about their favourite singer's acquittal, raising hopes that he will rejoin MONSTA X.