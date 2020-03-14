Register
14 March 2020
    Conor McGregor Mourns Late Aunt, Blasting 'Stupid F***ing Coronavirus'

    Viral
    While sharing the sad family news, the Notorious seized a chance to remind his fans of the critical precautions they all are capable of taking to curb the transmission of the novel virus, which has been declared a “pandemic” by the WHO.

    Conor McGregor has commented on a recent loss in his family – his aunt who passed away the other day - while at the same time lashing out at the “stupid” coronavirus.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

    The Irish UFC icon received the sad news as he was about to “beam live” on American television promoting his blended whiskey Proper No. 12. He instantly ditched his plans, speculating about the current “pandemic":

    "These photos are from the other day at a studio in Dublin’s City centre", the Notorious wrote below the picture before affectionately addressing his late relative:

    “I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f***ing virus. What the f*** is happening", McGregor fumed, having come up with detailed, very personal-sounding tips at the top of his post:

    “Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway".

    There was also room for a vivid expression of his own fears, like the following, for example:

    “If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture", McGregor recounted, concluding:
    “But it’s too careless. And too frequent".

    Europe as ‘Epicentre of the Pandemic’

    According to the head of the World Health Organisation, Europe is currently “the epicentre” of the global coronavirus pandemic, with countries advised to use whatever hard-line measures, community mobilisation, and social distancing to combat the virus. "Do not just let this fire burn", Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged earlier this week.

    The comments closely followed separate EU countries’ reports on stark increases in registered COVID-19 cases and deaths.

    For instance, Spain, the worst-affected state after Italy reported a 50 percent leap in deaths to 120 on Friday, while infections went up to 4,231 overall. In Italy, there were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, an increase of 2,547 since Thursday evening.

    The UK has so far seen 798 confirmed infections and 11 coronavirus-triggered deaths.

    To date, more than 132,500 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in 123 countries around the world, according to the WHO, while the death toll has climbed to about 5,000 – a figure Dr Tedros referred to as “a tragic milestone".

    boxing, UFC, MMA, Conor McGregor, coronavirus, COVID-19
