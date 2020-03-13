‘Rub It Harder, Dirty Boy! Dominatrix Paid $600 an Hour For Forcing Men to Clean Her Apartment

The young woman revealed that there are a lot of first-timers among her clients – students or young men aged between 25 and 30. However, there are also experienced men with bigger incomes, some of whom are “definitely married”. These are usually CEOs or entrepreneurs in their late 30s and 40s.

London-based dominatrix Zoe Noir is paid up to $600 an hour for forcing men to clean her apartment. In 2016, she had an ordinary nine-to-five job at an office as an estate broker. This all changed after she once read an article about the life of a dominatrix. Fed up with her routine, she decided to give it a try…

Zoe went to Prague, where she spoke and learnt from other dominatrices, who taught her the basics of BDSM and power play. After that, she signed up on a dating site, where two days later she was contacted by her first client. According to the 28-year-old, the man cleaned her flat, worshiped her feet and was sexually aroused when humiliated.

"I knew it would be something I’d be comfortable with due to my naturally dominant personality", the young woman told Unilad.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Z O E N O I R (@ms_zoenoir) 17 Ноя 2018 в 3:01 PST

Three years and numerous experiments with fetishes later, Zoe now works as a full-time dominatrix who regularly tours Europe and the Middle East, charging between $300 and $600 for a session. However, she spends most of her time in London, where she forces men to do her housework for her.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Z O E N O I R (@ms_zoenoir) 24 Сен 2018 в 3:02 PDT

Zoe revealed that her new work made her a much happier person: "I was earning a good salary, but I’d have to work 45 hours a week. I certainly make more money as a dominatrix – working less and actually being able to enjoy my life. Now, I earn enough to live a comfortable life in London – to invest in myself, travel often, and to have a freedom of choice", Noir told Unilad.

The young woman spoke about popular prejudices that surround the work of a dominatrix. Noir said that she doesn’t hate men and that even during rough sessions, there is no place for negative emotions.

"People think we hate men. This can’t be further from the truth. I enjoy putting men in uncomfortable positions where they’re able to lose a sense of control for a short period of time. I love to challenge them by pushing their boundaries and by demanding things from them. Even when I’m involved in more extreme sessions that can include physical pain or torture, I never play from a place of hate but rather a place of confidence where I know exactly what the sub needs", Noir told Unilad.