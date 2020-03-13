Sport Cancelled, Shares Plunge, Politics Disrupted but Social Media Sees Funny Side of Coronavirus 

Thousands of people across the globe have been diagnosed with coronavirus and hundreds have died in China and Italy. The flu-like virus has caused sporting fixtures to be cancelled across the world but social media is full of funny coronavirus memes.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being tested and actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita have got it.

But a sense of humour has always served the world well in times of crises and nowhere is that more in evidence than on social media during the coronavirus outbreak.

I'm SO sorry for this. I really don't wanna go to hell. 😂🦠 #coronavirusmemes pic.twitter.com/GzAXYngPQw — mike_or_micheal_🦖🐉😴 (@its_micheal_2_u) March 13, 2020

​​On Twitter there are memes about the English Premier League, the Champions’ League and the NBA all being cancelled.

me enjoying Coronavirus memes on Monday but coughing & blowing my nose on Thursday pic.twitter.com/TcCJbg5Nmj — Ope 🍏 (@OpeYRN) March 12, 2020

​There have also been a profusion of tweets about the shortage of toilet rolls amid panic buying in Australia, the US and parts of Europe.

The only hand sanitizer that’ll defeat the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/suPImNizAp — Dank Memes 💎 💎 💎 (@realmemeskids) March 13, 2020

Veteran singer Gloria Gaynor has even got in on the act by recording a new version of “I Will Survive” on Tik Tok, in which she washes her hands in front of a mirror.

Comment a Corona Virus meme, let’s try to smile while we pretend not to be scared; memes are the cure #COVD19 pic.twitter.com/VKrxgjlxK0 — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) March 12, 2020

View this post on Instagram 😬😬😬 A post shared by The Archbishop of Banterbury🇬🇧 (@thearchbish0pofbanterbury) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

So i said to Arnie "Where did you get those toilet rolls??"

He said "Aisle B, Back." pic.twitter.com/e1k5XN4Z3e — F For Effort (@FForEffort1) March 12, 2020