Watch as Adorable Rare Red Panda Rescued from Poachers' Trap in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Red Panda, with its identifiable silky reddish-brown fur, is an endangered species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). There are only an estimated 14,500 animals left in the wild across Nepal, Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, including around 5,000-6,000 in India.

A Red Panda was filmed on camera after it was caught in a trap laid out by poachers in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, ​which is said to be the home of the largest population of Red Panda in the country.

The rare species was rescued by forest officials and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), one of India's central armed police forces, who removed the trap from the panda's neck and paws, letting it run back into its natural habitat.

The herbivorous mammal is prone to poaching for meat, fur, and illegal capture for the pet trade.