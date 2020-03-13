Watch as Adorable Rare Red Panda Rescued from Poachers' Trap in India

A Red Panda was filmed on camera after it was caught in a trap laid out by poachers in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is said to be the home of the largest population of Red Panda in the country.
The rare species was rescued by forest officials and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), one of India's central armed police forces, who removed the trap from the panda's neck and paws, letting it run back into its natural habitat.
The herbivorous mammal is prone to poaching for meat, fur, and illegal capture for the pet trade.
Red Panda being rescued by Forest Officials with help of SSB Jawans at Arunachal Pradesh.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 13, 2020
Only 10,000 of these lovable sweet smiling r left in the world.They have become endangered due to deforestation, poaching, accidental trapping & pet trade.
Seen only in 4 states of India. pic.twitter.com/75TxJBmHRX
All comments
Show new comments (0)