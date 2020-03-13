Register
13 March 2020
    Sex in the Age of Coronavirus: Experts Share Tips on How to Keep Your Love Life Safe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Wuhan-originated novel coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has infected over 127,000 people globally, with 75 cases confirmed in India.

    While COVID-19 has brought many countries to a standstill as the viral disease is disrupting economies like never before, it has also created the need to maintain a distance from each other and rethink our strategy while being outdoors. 

    But do people need to have second thoughts when it comes to lovemaking as well?

    A section of doctors feels a few experiments while having sex can take away the stress of getting infected with the coronavirus while still enjoying it, for instance, avoiding the missionary position.

    “It is important to understand that if both partners are not exposed to the virus, no [special] precautions are needed. However, instead of the missionary position, one can try from behind because in that case, the mouth won’t be in contact and you can have safe sex", Dr Anup Dhir, a Cosmetic Surgeon and fellow of European Committee of Sexual Medicine, told Sputnik.

    “Also avoid touching the face or mouth while having sex and, of course, no kissing at all since coronavirus has affected sexual activity in different ways all over the world", Dr Dhir adds.

    Trying out sex toys to fulfill their desires in this time of distress can also spice things up, says Delhi-based sexologist Sanjivan Rao:

    “One can try vibrators and plugs to keep the fun alive in their sex life. Though it has its own limitations but at least you are not devoid of enjoying your love life. It's just that you have to put your hands off from your partner", Rao told Sputnik.

    Even porn sites have been affected by COVID-19, as reported by global entertainment company masahable.com.

    One porn performer and filmmaker, Vex Ashley, says she's put a temporary hold on shooting these days for her ongoing project Four Chambers until she acquires more information about how the virus situation is going to develop.

    Meanwhile, Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and Founder, International Fertility Centre, Delhi, reminds everyone that the coronavirus is not a sexually-transmitted disease.

    “The life-threatening disease, coronavirus has 100 percent chances of somebody getting the infection from another individual. However, the significant and lesser-known fact is that coronavirus is not a sexually-transmitted disease; it spreads through the transmission of respiratory droplets. The act of mouth-to-mouth kissing between two persons can arise the main problem", Dr Bakshi told Sputnik.

    People, especially those having cough and symptoms of the virus, should actually avoid having sex as a precautionary measure, she added. It seems couples certainly have to watch out regardless of how loudly cupid may be singing "love is in the air". 

    An unknown type of viral pneumonia, now labelled coronavirus or COVID-19, was first registered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to over 100 countries, with the World Health Organisation declaring it a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases across the globe has surpassed 127,000, with the death toll nearly reaching 5,000.

