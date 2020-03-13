'Nobody Will Miss Her’: Netizens Mock Cardi B's Promise to Move to Antarctica to Escape Coronavirus

The development comes as the respiratory illness continues to spread across the globe. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had to undergo a test after his aide was infected with COVID-19, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau self-isolated after it became known that his wife had contracted the disease.

US rapper Cardi B has claimed she may move to Antarctica in order to avoid the coronavirus that has infected almost 130,000 people across the world. The singer took to Instagram to express her frustration at the spread of the disease, which also resulted in the crashing of stock markets.

"Once stock markets start going low that’s how I know s**t is getting real. Ain’t nothing that white corporate America hates the most than losing motherf**king money. Let’s stop playing around. Is this coronavirus s**t going to be couple of weeks type of s**t or it is going to be couple of months type of s**t. Let me know so I can start motherf**king racking up on foods and moncler’s so a b**ch can move to a motherf**king Antartica. I’m scared", said Cardi B on her Instagram post.

It seems that many social media users didn’t like the rapper’s statement and said they would be happy if she leaves.

​Others made fun of the singer’s comment that she would say hi to Santa Claus, noting that Santa lives in the North Pole, while Antartica is located in the Southern Hemisphere.

Antarctica is the south pole 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 🇻🇮The Night King🇰🇳🍫 (@TMerritt_9) March 13, 2020

whew, somebody never took geography — Daltemsz (@ddot_____) March 13, 2020

​Some noted that the singer has to cut her extremely long nails if she doesn’t want to contract the virus.

​Others laughed at how the rapper got sanitizer in her eyes while she was disinfecting her hands.

that rubbing alcohol got in her eyes LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/MPE5M9d1gE — j 🐉 (@sovfromvenus) March 13, 2020

She got alcohol in her eye and kept going, nothing can stop her — Anna Louize (@ANNA_LOUIZE) March 12, 2020

​Still others said they enjoyed the singer’s post.

I love you Cardi 😂😂😂 — 2020 purrrrfect vision (@returnofkalima) March 12, 2020

She funny af😂😂 — DETECTIVE👨🏿‍✈️ (@haroon___jr) March 12, 2020

​The development comes as Hollywood star Tom Hanks revealed he and his wife have contracted the disease. The World Health Organisation recently declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Several countries have tightened measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The United States imposed a travel ban from 26 European countries, while the Republic of Ireland closed all schools and colleges until 29 March.

Almost 130,000 people have contracted the virus. The death toll currently stands at 4,984.