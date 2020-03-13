Hop Away! Police Officer Saves Little Kangaroo From the Sea - Video

Sometimes, wild animals do not understand when people are trying to help them and save them from danger, but they are surely grateful for that afterwards!

Police in Bribie Island, Queensland had to get their feet wet to rescue a little kangaroo from drowning in the sea. A poor animal tried to hop and swim in the ocean, struggling against the waves, as it could not understand what was going on and proceeded to go farther and farther from the shore.

But a brave officer took it to solid ground and even tried to explain to the little guy that it should stay away from the water. Well, let's hope that the roo got the idea, and it won’t be trying to scuba dive next time!