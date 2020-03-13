‘Planet of the Apes?’ Hundreds of Monkeys Brawl Over 'Single Banana' in Thailand – Video

It was said that the main reason behind the frightening incident is the decline in tourism in the country due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, which has led to travel restrictions in many parts of the world.

Thailand’s province of Lop Buri this week saw a massive fight of hundreds of hungry monkeys, as reported by local media, over a single piece of a banana.

According to media reports, the fight took place between two “rival gangs” of monkeys - temple monkeys and city monkeys.

Video of the fight was recorded and posted online by Sasaluk Rattanachai, according to the Bangkok Post.

“They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for the single piece of food. I've never seen them this aggressive,” Rattanachai said, cited by the Daily Mail. “I think the monkeys were very, very hungry. There's normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus”.

The dramatic video features hundreds of monkeys running around a street before chasing a single monkey that reportedly possessed a banana. The video quality does not establish whether the monkey in question was able to retain its fruit.

Is this what the beginning of the end of the world looks like, or is it the beginning of planet of the apes?



Hundreds of monkeys go on the rampage in Thailand after the tourists who normally feed them stay away due to coronavirus pic.twitter.com/E8Kghf6nlW — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) March 11, 2020

Locals, shocked by the ferocity of the fight, noted that the monkeys are usually fed by tourists, but the tourism has plummeted due to the coronavirus.