Female Cop Wrestles Mountain Lion With Her Bare Hands - Video

A mountain lion, estimated to be six-feet long, attacked and injured two people in Loveland municipality in the US state of Colorado, as reported by The Loveland Reporter-Herald.

On 11 March Loveland officers responded to reports of a lion crouching under a trailer home on the 2100 block of River Rim Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, the lion reportedly attacked them, pouncing on a female deputy. The woman wrestled the lion with her bare hands, to push it off of her body. A nearby officer joined in the defensive and promptly kicked the cat which finally caused it to run away.

Deputies then shot the lion as it ran towards a nearby river.

Officers responded to the scene of the attack and killed the mountain lion because it was a threat to human safety. We do not have reason to believe there is any further public safety concerns.



We will be collecting samples from the lion to submit for disease and DNA analysis. https://t.co/2cGkW4XFHf — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 11, 2020

​Eyewitness Gregory Scot Paul captured the fight between the big cat and the deputy on video. The clip was then published by The Loveland Reporter-Herald.