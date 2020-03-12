Female Cop Wrestles Mountain Lion With Her Bare Hands - Video

On 11 March Loveland officers responded to reports of a lion crouching under a trailer home on the 2100 block of River Rim Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, the lion reportedly attacked them, pouncing on a female deputy. The woman wrestled the lion with her bare hands, to push it off of her body. A nearby officer joined in the defensive and promptly kicked the cat which finally caused it to run away.
Deputies then shot the lion as it ran towards a nearby river.
Officers responded to the scene of the attack and killed the mountain lion because it was a threat to human safety. We do not have reason to believe there is any further public safety concerns.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 11, 2020
We will be collecting samples from the lion to submit for disease and DNA analysis. https://t.co/2cGkW4XFHf
Eyewitness Gregory Scot Paul captured the fight between the big cat and the deputy on video. The clip was then published by The Loveland Reporter-Herald.
