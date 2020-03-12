Welcome to the Slaughter: Argentinian City Covered in Blood After Tank Explosion - Video

A tank full of cow blood exploded in the Argentinian city of Morón, located in the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, covering everything in crimson. According to preliminary reports, around 5,000 litres (1,320 gallons) of fresh blood from a local slaughterhouse spilled onto the streets, with the emergency services having to clean the area to get rid of the consequent odour.
It remains unclear what caused the incident.Some comments on Reddit suggested that the blood could lead to a plague in the city, warning that the incident is much more dangerous than it seems.
