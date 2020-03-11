Video: Bizarre Piglet Born With ‘Human Face, Eyes, Hair’ Shocks Farmers in Venezuela

The wondrous piglet was reportedly born among a group of normal pigs, and unlike other births, this mutant animal was not stillborn, despite its apparent deformities.

The Venezuelan district of Quebrada Arriba, Lara State, saw the birth of malformed piglet that has a bizarre human-like face, giant eyes and hair. A video of the newborn mutant piglet was made by the shocked farmer a few hours after its birth.

The video features the Venezuelan farmer holding the mutant piglet in his arms before lifting it up to the camera to give a close up of the unprecedentedly deformed animal.

Un cerdo nació con una malformación que dejó perplejos a sus dueños, ya que sus ojos son similares a los ojos humanos. El hecho ocurrió en Venezuela, en el sector Quebrada Arriba en el Municipio Torres de la ciudad de Carora, del Estado Lara. https://t.co/We5ks7FBns pic.twitter.com/V8SKC00FKC — CHILE UFO (@chileufos) March 9, 2020

“It is over three hours old,” a female voice says in the background, adding, “It also has hair!”

Reasons behind the unfamiliar looking of the piglet are unclear, though in other South American countries such deformations are usually linked to excessive use of pesticides, according to the Daily Star.