When Predator Becomes Prey: Hungry Python Kills Hawk - Photos

A python attacks a sparrow hawk as it inspects a marshy area in search of prey in the Australian National Park Watarka.

Screenshots of the animal battle video were published on the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Facebook account.

A hidden camera that was installed in the park captured the moment when the hawk approached the water during the hunt. However, the bird itself fell prey to the snake, because it noticed the reptile too late.

The hawk tried to fly away, but the python jumped out of the water and grabbed it.