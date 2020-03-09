Huge Seagull Steals the Show During TV Report on Coronavirus in Rome - Video

Sky News presenter Michelle Clifford was reporting live from Rome on the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this day when a big seagull landed on the railing behind her shoulder.
Although the reporter appeared to flinch, she was not distracted by the bird a lot and went on after a remark: "Seagulls are prolific here in Rome."
After the report was finished, a news anchor said: "Michelle and seagull, thank you very much indeed."
After the video was shared online, netizens came up with their interpretations of the funny episode.
Sky Now: pic.twitter.com/2RimRSZNa0— favorite songs listing 🎵 best-loved music (@chp13pvjs9JPGPi) March 9, 2020
@SkyNews Even the Rome seagulls are interested in the Covid-19 news 🤓👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hmgn1Kqfcr— snappyanswer (@snappyanswer) March 9, 2020
Never mind #CoronaVirus - watch out for giant seagulls in Rome on @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/ODXwCQHZtL— Gareth Davies (@dafis) March 9, 2020
Stock markets may be falling, parts of Italy may be in lockdown. But, for one seagull in Rome, this was his opportunity for 5 minutes of fame, and he wasn’t going to pass it up... pic.twitter.com/DSibsIScvC— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 9, 2020
