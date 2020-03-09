Huge Seagull Steals the Show During TV Report on Coronavirus in Rome - Video

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy increased over the weekend: 7,375 people have contracted the virus and 366 have died, making it the most affected country outside Asia.

Sky News presenter Michelle Clifford was reporting live from Rome on the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this day when a big seagull landed on the railing behind her shoulder.

Although the reporter appeared to flinch, she was not distracted by the bird a lot and went on after a remark: "Seagulls are prolific here in Rome."

After the report was finished, a news anchor said: "Michelle and seagull, thank you very much indeed."

After the video was shared online, netizens came up with their interpretations of the funny episode.

Sky Now: pic.twitter.com/2RimRSZNa0 — favorite songs listing 🎵 best-loved music (@chp13pvjs9JPGPi) March 9, 2020

@SkyNews Even the Rome seagulls are interested in the Covid-19 news 🤓👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hmgn1Kqfcr — snappyanswer (@snappyanswer) March 9, 2020

Never mind #CoronaVirus - watch out for giant seagulls in Rome on @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/ODXwCQHZtL — Gareth Davies (@dafis) March 9, 2020

Stock markets may be falling, parts of Italy may be in lockdown. But, for one seagull in Rome, this was his opportunity for 5 minutes of fame, and he wasn’t going to pass it up... pic.twitter.com/DSibsIScvC — Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 9, 2020

