Enraged Elephant Goes on Rampage, Stomps on 70-Year-Old Farmer in Southwestern India – Graphic Video

Villagers near the Indian city of Tumakuru witnessed a jumbo going on a rampage, injuring a 70-year-old farmer on Monday.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, an elephant can be seen angrily moving towards a house. When it spots a human, the elephant attacks him.
The injured, identified as Govinda of Kolihalli Village, has lost both his legs in the incident and remains in a critical condition.
WARNING: The content is graphic and may offend sensibilities
