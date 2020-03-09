Indians Set to Burn 'Coronavirus Effigy' to Ward off Evil Demon - Photo

Hindus in Mumbai have erected a huge effigy of Coronavirus, which will be burnt instead of wooden logs during the Holika festival, which is celebrated a day ahead of Holi, the festival of colour and merriment.
The idea is part of the mythological aspect of Holika festival, in which a bonfire is used to 'burn' the evil demon Holika who is believed to have been burnt to save an ardent devotee of the Hindu God Vishnu.
The idea has amazed netizens who are having a great time poking fun at the people behind the effigy with memes and jokes.
Holika is a day when friends and relatives meet up and throw coloured dye on each other. Some use sandal paste in place of dry or wet colour and eat sweets with family and friends.
But the killer bug has put a dampener on festivities this year, especially after health advisories to avoid public gatherings.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several of his ministerial colleagues have said that they would not participate in any celebrations in view of Coronavirus situation and health advisories.
Originating in Wuhan in China's Hubei Province last December, Coronavirus has affected many countries across the globe.
According to a CNN report, there are an estimated 111,355 Coronavirus Cases globally, with 3,882 dead, although 62,661 people who have recovered from it.
India has reported 43 cases of Coronavirus. Four new cases were reported on 8 March - one each in Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.
