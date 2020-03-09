Indians Set to Burn 'Coronavirus Effigy' to Ward off Evil Demon - Photo

New Delhi (Sputnik): The spread of Coronavirus in India has spoiled the celebrations for the Hindu festival of colours – Holi on 9-10 March. Forty-three people have been tested positive across the country for the deadly virus, while several thousand more are under observation.

Hindus in Mumbai have erected a huge effigy of Coronavirus, which will be burnt instead of wooden logs during the Holika festival, which is celebrated a day ahead of Holi, the festival of colour and merriment.

The idea is part of the mythological aspect of Holika festival, in which a bonfire is used to 'burn' the evil demon Holika who is believed to have been burnt to save an ardent devotee of the Hindu God Vishnu.

The idea has amazed netizens who are having a great time poking fun at the people behind the effigy with memes and jokes.

