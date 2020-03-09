Cop from Jammu and Kashmir wins Hearts with his Rapping Skills

New Delhi (Sputnik): Jammu and Kashmir is known these days for its heavy police presence amid India's rivalry with Pakistan. Its mean streets have given rise to this cop, who is applauded for his rapping skills on Twitter.

A video of a cop from Jammu and Kashmir in India is going viral on Twitter. TA young cop can be seen rapping in the video, which has garnered more than 5,000 views. The video has also been retweeted by the official account of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

​Mukesh Singh, a cop from Jammu and Kashmir, shared the video on his Twitter account, in which the constable is presenting a part of his song which talks about his dreams and responsibilities.

Netizens are not only applauding the young law enforcement officer are also rooting for him to pursue a chance in Bollywood.

You cant hide talent!! Phenomenal👏 keep it up! — Rajiv Kotwal (@goldeneagle122) March 8, 2020

Great man. You rock. Contact number please. @JmuKmrPolice let's make him more popular. @Its_Badshah @BeingSalmanKhan @DrJitendraSingh are you listening him. He deserves the right place. — Vishallllllllllllllllllllll (@suryavanshvish) March 8, 2020

Cc..@iambohemia sir..can you pls help him to get a good platform — Gutargoon (@Gutargoon1) March 9, 2020

​

Omg its really amazing — Renu Atulya Raj Sharma (@Renumishrajammu) March 8, 2020

​