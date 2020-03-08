For the Want of TP: Australian Celebrities Joke About Toilet Paper Shortages Amid Coronavirus Panic

Outbreaks of consumer panic started flaring amid the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, with people rushing to stock up on supplies in order to prepare for possible future shortages.

It seems that the panic exhibited by people in some corners of the world amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caught the attention of a number of social media personalities out there.

Ex-Big Brother star Skye Wheatley recently shared on her Instagram Stories an image of empty shelves at a local Coles supermarket that was apparently visited by people seeking to stock on supplies and essentials.

"All the toilet paper is gone at our local Coles. I'm done", she wrote in the caption.

Australian comedian Hamish Blake has also apparently taken note of this trend, jokingly suggesting diapers as a possible alternative to those who were unable to lay their hands on actual TP.

And while actress Jackie O even coined the tag #screwyoudoomsdaypreppers as she complained about the scarcity of toilet paper in stores, singer Sophie Monk took part in an impromptu photoshoot involving quite a few rolls of precious TP.

Earlier this month, Australian newspaper Northern Territory (NT) News announced that they would attempt to help deal with the toilet paper shortages via an "8-page liftout of toilet newspaper."

And it appears that this kind of consumer panic is not limited to Australia alone, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe even had to urge citizens not to believe the rumours that there’s not enough toilet paper in the country.