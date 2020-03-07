Melania Trump Strikes Back at Trolls Over WH Tennis Pavilion Photos, Fuels Online Debate

On Thursday, the US first lady was slammed on Twitter after she published several photos of herself in a white hard hat to update her followers about the ongoing construction of the Tennis Pavilion at the White House.

Melania Trump has responded to all those who berated her for recently posting pictures that showed her overseeing a White House construction project.

She tweeted on Saturday that she encourages everyone who questions her work at the White House “to take time and contribute something good and productive in their own communities”.

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

Haters immediately responded, slamming Melania Trump as “the most disgraced FLOTUS ever” and reproaching her for concentrating on pavilion construction when 17 people have already died in the US from the coronavirus outbreak.

At least 314 people with the Covid-19 illness have been treated in 28 states, and at least 17 patients with the virus have died.



Melania Trump: We're building a Tennis Pavilion at the @WhiteHouse!#BeBest #COVID19 https://t.co/XcsxEgLnDU — Nancy Levine 🌊Vote.org (@nancylevine) March 7, 2020

You are going down and the most disgraced @FLOTUS ever there is absolutely nothing you could do to rehabilitate your reputation cause it was never good you are a birther — Mayday Mindy🌹🌊 (@maydaymindy9) March 7, 2020

LOL!



The most useless First Lady in American history got triggered because folks mocked her for dressing up as an architect working on the White House's "Tennis Pavilion."



I don't think Melania Trump sees herself the way others see her.



She seems upset.



I don't care. Do you? pic.twitter.com/RhCyIPhAOF — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 7, 2020

Yes, a big tennis court in Washington could really turn things around for the average American family. Bless you. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 7, 2020

Your "work" is wearing a hard hat and posing with blueprints for a private recreational facility to be used by ONLY YOUR FAMILY and donors to your husband!



Gurl please. TAKE A SEAT. #BeBest — Tami Burages (@tburages) March 7, 2020

Children in cages. Record high homeless. People dying because they have no healthcare. A large percentage working several jobs to put food on the table. Not to mention current global pandemic. But a tennis pavilion for wealthy, is what you consider “productive” to the community🤦‍♀️ — Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) March 7, 2020

However, some netizens were quick to give kudos to the first lady, praising her as the “best FLOTUS” ever and writing on Twitter that they “love” her.

BEST FLOTUS EVERRRR ❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 — StrongMermaid🇺🇸🧜‍♀️💪 (@HullTmb) March 7, 2020

You are likely one of if not the greatest First Lady that this country has ever had! Thank you for embracing the role and also for supporting President Trump in accomplishing all that he has as well. Our thoughts, hopes and prayers are ALWAYS with you and your family! — Jim (@Jwn3000) March 7, 2020

BEST FIRST LADY EVER! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 7, 2020

We love you Melania!!



Thank you for your tireless work for the American people.



The Trumps are ALL fighting to bring OUR COUNTRY back to the people and UNDER GOD'S AUTHORITY AND BLESSING



I'm so sorry for all your family has to put up with from the opposition party. pic.twitter.com/YxRO3twecV — (text TRUMP to 88022) (@rhonda_tyson) March 7, 2020

This followed critics berating Melania Trump for tweeting that she is “excited to share the progress” pertaining to the construction of the tennis pavilion at the White House.

In October, the US first lady attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the pavilion, with Washington insisting at the time that no public funds would be used for the project’s implementation.