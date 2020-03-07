My Show Will Go On: Celine Dion Fans Erupt in Spontaneous Sing-Along in NYC Subway - Videos

A 5 March show by Canadian singer Celine Dion in New York City appears to have been a blast, judging by the myriad of social media posts that followed. It also looks like the music did not end after the concert, as attendees joined forces in a blissful sing-along that erupted in a nearby subway station.

Dozens of Celine Dion’s fans were caught on camera while singing the icon’s classics “My Heart Will Go On” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me” inside the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center subway station on Thursday night. The sing-along broke out shortly after Dion’s performance in New York City and appeared to be a genuinely spontaneous outburst by numerous of the concert’s attendees who simply did not want the show to come to an end.

According to Natalie Grillo, one of the concertgoers who took part in the subway performance, the moment was inspired by an experience of “the magic of Cline” and was “pure bliss”.

Reason #627373883 to love New York, a @celinedion after-party in the subway: pic.twitter.com/A9dyRQTBPC — Alexandra Hurtado (@AliMarieHurtado) March 6, 2020

Canadian music icon Celine Dione is currently on her Courage World Tour in promotion of her new album “Courage”, but to the joy of her fans, the singer’s concert set list also features some of her classic and much beloved hits, such as “My Heart Will Go On”.