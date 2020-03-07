My Show Will Go On: Celine Dion Fans Erupt in Spontaneous Sing-Along in NYC Subway - Videos

Dozens of Celine Dion’s fans were caught on camera while singing the icon’s classics “My Heart Will Go On” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me” inside the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center subway station on Thursday night. The sing-along broke out shortly after Dion’s performance in New York City and appeared to be a genuinely spontaneous outburst by numerous of the concert’s attendees who simply did not want the show to come to an end.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
According to Natalie Grillo, one of the concertgoers who took part in the subway performance, the moment was inspired by an experience of “the magic of Cline” and was “pure bliss”.
post celine Dion ! #celinedion #mta #newyork @BravoWWHL @ABC pic.twitter.com/PlUNJWzoe9— Deanna DaCosta (@sweetdee811) March 7, 2020
Reason #627373883 to love New York, a @celinedion after-party in the subway: pic.twitter.com/A9dyRQTBPC— Alexandra Hurtado (@AliMarieHurtado) March 6, 2020
Indeed #627373883 pic.twitter.com/UhjGUoPIiP— Thomas Klemm (@tklemm65) March 7, 2020
Canadian music icon Celine Dione is currently on her Courage World Tour in promotion of her new album “Courage”, but to the joy of her fans, the singer’s concert set list also features some of her classic and much beloved hits, such as “My Heart Will Go On”.
You guys. I’m still recovering from @celinedion and her drones. #NewYork #Brooklyn @barclayscenter pic.twitter.com/sT5PBLxCrw— Ben Finn (@bennyfinn) March 6, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)