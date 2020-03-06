Melania Trump in Hot Water for Posing in Picture Next to WH Tennis Pavilion Construction Site

There are currently around 250 reported cases of novel Covid-19 virus around the United States and some Democrats had earlier criticised the US president for failing to properly address the epidemic outbreak. His wife has also now become a target for many critics.

US First Lady Melania Trump has been under fire after publishing several photos of herself in a white hard hat to update her followers about the ongoing construction of the Tennis Pavilion at the White House.

I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020

The post was immediately pounced on by Trump’s haters, who pointed out that it was not the best time for the US to spend money on construction projects since the world is still struggling to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus along with some other major concerns.

meanwhile, people dying of coronavirus... 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Christian Sanz (@csanz) March 5, 2020

29 people were killed by a tornado in Tennessee, the world is shuddering as a pandemic expands and what is a tennis pavilion? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 5, 2020

This is a waste of our taxpayer money. — J Dub (@jweland) March 6, 2020

Some even dubbed the first lady the “real Marie Antoinette” of her time, while accusing Trump of being unaware of what was going on in the world.

Wow real Marie Antoinette energy with the timing of this tweet... https://t.co/9ODeKCyLwM — Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) March 6, 2020

Amazing how unaware she is of the world outside her “ivory tower “ — Thenice Gall (@GallThenice) March 6, 2020

However, some social media users still supported Melania Trump's efforts and rushed to discuss who would be the main tennis player in the White House when the pavilion is built.

Melania is intelligent, articulate, graceful and absolutely gorgeous. She’s a wonderful First Lady! She brought class back to the White House.



Anyone who says different, is a hater and clearly jealous. — JannieR (@HockeyMom1987) March 5, 2020

Who plays tennis? Enquiring minds want to know. — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) March 5, 2020

Could you imagine Trump playing tennis? LOL oh my. — Josh Brick Graphics (@brickjp) March 5, 2020

There are currently more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world, a disease which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year. With two deaths from the infection registered in the United States, President Trump has been criticised by Democrats for his handling of the outbreak due to his earlier cuts of funding for the Centers for Disease Control.