Coronavirus Outbreak Reaches Pornhub as Stars Having Sex in Hazmat Suits Rise in Popularity

New Delhi (Sputnik): The novel coronavirus has certainly triggered anxiety around the world as it's spread to more than 70 countries worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). While many are truly panicking, some are using the hype around the virus for juicy content.

Aside from making people anxious globally, the Wuhan-originated coronavirus has given an unlikely boost to so-called "coronavirus porn", videos that include characters having sex in hazmat suits. These have exploded in popularity on Pornhub, according to the UK’s leading tabloid The Sun.

The adult website is posting dozens of such videos and some of the titles include "TSA Agent Detains Woman Suspected of Coronavirus" and "Deserted Wuhan".

"I think people are attracted to the COVID-19 themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies", Spicy, half of the Spicy x Rice porn duo, told Canadian-American print magazine Vice.

"We are all searching for things that make us come alive. COVID-19 is something that brings fear and mystery to pretty much everyone in the world right now. You need to be able to feel something, and what better way to make you feel something than the global crisis we are all in right now", added Spicy.

Spicy x Rice has been featured in some of the coronavirus videos.

She also said that some of their work has been censored even though they are doing their bit to raise awareness. According to Vice, there are at least 112 "coronavirus porn" videos

