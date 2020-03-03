'Just Baloney': Hillary Clinton Disses Bernie Sanders' Campaign, Polarizes Online Audience

Hillary’s stance on Bernie’s campaign evoked a mixed response from the social media crowd, with plenty of the ex-FLOTUS’ proponents and detractors stepping forward to put their two cents in.

Former US first lady and ex-presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has once again slammed the campaign of Bernie Sanders, her rival for the Democratic Party nomination in the last US presidential election.

During an interview on Good Morning America, when asked whether she stands by the opinion she expressed in her Hulu documentary – namely, saying that Bernie’s campaign is “just baloney” – Hillary said that her opinion has not changed since.

"That was my authentic opinion then, it’s my authentic opinion now", she declared.

“I think we ought to be more understanding and realistic on what it takes to get change in this big, complicated, pluralistic democracy of ours.” @HillaryClinton says she stands by her opinion in her @hulu documentary that Bernie Sander's campaign is "just bologna." pic.twitter.com/vJTCSBAUDt — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2020

​In the four-part docuseries, filmed before the 2020 primary season and set to be released on 6 March, Hillary said that nobody "nobody" liked Sanders, and that he “got nothing done”, according to Fox News.

"He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it," she said as quoted by the media outlet.

Hillary’s remark elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online as there seemed to be no shortage of netizens eager to give the ex-FLOTUS a piece of their mind.

