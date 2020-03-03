‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl’: Fox News Analyst Roasted for Interest in Kinky Lingerie Set - Photos

While attempting to present early morning coverage of Super Tuesday, Fox News’ Brit Hume accidentally gave his Twitter followers a candid look into how he spends his free time.

Hume received a very important lesson in screenshots and cropping Tuesday morning after his screen grab of “Election Betting Odds” revealed his apparent interest in purchasing a “Sexy Vixen Vinyl” outfit.

5:35 AM ET @FoxNews Sr. Political Analyst Brit Hume shares his iPad desktop, revealing Mike Pence is running for president and Brit likes "Sexy Vixen Vinyl"



👀 https://t.co/AhNDY9dB0u pic.twitter.com/0JkJuFu3hJ — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 3, 2020

The senior political analyst eventually became aware of his mistake and deleted his original tweet before posting an updated, cropped screenshot around three hours later.

Betting odds as of 8:15 Tuesday morning give Biden a commanding lead over Sanders. Trump still shown overwhelming favorite for reelection. pic.twitter.com/knWAv3T38b — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

However, netizens already had their own screenshots of his blunder and quickly got #SexyVixenVinyl trending. Some even questioned if the outfit was for his wife, himself or possibly a gift for someone else.

Brit checking his money, his cash, his hoes, his health status, and election results at 5:30 am on a Tuesday



Same as me. https://t.co/mZU5dIbkfj — #BlackWomensHistoryWeek 2/25-3/3 (@FeministaJones) March 3, 2020

You know what makes for a good day?



Laughing uncontrollably when Brit Hume tries to backpedal this. pic.twitter.com/u0NOK99AF3 — Padre McKnight (@PadreMcknight) March 3, 2020

Just great. Now when *I* google "Sexy Vixen Vinyl" it's mostly pictures of Brit Hume. https://t.co/zIgEiU7YLB — Franklin Harris📰 (@FranklinH3000) March 3, 2020

That's fine Brit but we really want to know about the #sexyvixenvinyl pic.twitter.com/hKfiC9Dhmi — Deven Nunez Cocaine Cow (@EmmReef) March 3, 2020

I know a quick google search could answer this question, but I’m more interested in your explanations.



What in the bloody hell is Brit Hume’s #SexyVixenVinyl???#SuppleTuesday 😆 pic.twitter.com/ppUe07ixDL — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) March 3, 2020

Others used the opportunity to remind fellow netizens of Hume’s comments on the abrupt departure from Fox News of then-chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in 2016 following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct reported by several female employees of the network.

The fact that Rupert Murdoch himself has taken charge at Fox News is a sign of how much the company values what Roger Ailes built. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 21, 2016

“To people like myself who have worked with Roger Ailes at Fox News from the start, today's announcement is heartbreaking,” Hume said in a 2016 tweet, referencing Ailes’ resignation.

while we're all justifiably dunking on brit hume, a reminder that he led the parade of people defending serial sexual assaulter roger ailes, who was his boss for years and who hired him away from abc where he sort of used to do real journalism to be a right wing shill at fox pic.twitter.com/XKMFAagyws — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2020

Although it’s fun to make fun of Brit Hume for leaving his sexy vixen vinyl porn search tab open in a screenshot he took to share nonsense election stats...



Don’t forget that he organized a group of people to defend serial sexual assaulter roger ailes, his ex boss at Fox. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 3, 2020