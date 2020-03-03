‘I Feel Like a B*tch’: Mike Tyson Reveals Feeling Empty Without Boxing – Video

The former world heavyweight champion, once dubbed the most dangerous man on the planet, was chatting with fellow boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, dwelling on various aspects of his illustrious career.

Speaking with fellow boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard, an emotional Tyson, who was once touted as the most dangerous man on the planet, recalled how he had been an “annihilator" in the ring.

“I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied… That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for.”

Tyson, who was known in his heyday for a ferocious and intimidating boxing style, grew tearful as he lamented that his boxing days were long behind him, making him feel “empty”.

“Now those days are gone it’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness…

The former boxer revealed he had mixed feelings about the man he used to be, both “missing”, and “hating” his old self.

“That’s the reason I’m crying, cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a bitch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out hell will come with him.”

Many netizens responded on social media by admitting they could relate to the boxing legend’s emotions, and applauding him for admitting his “flaws”.

​Mike Tyson, who holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at 20, and won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, had serious issues outside of the boxing ring early on his career.

© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn Boxer Mike Tyson during an open boxing master class at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg

In 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released on parole after serving three years. In 1995, he engaged in a series of comeback fights.

Tyson, who retired from professional boxing in 2006, has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.