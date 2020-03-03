Register
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump co-hosts an event celebrating the anniversary of the White House's Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020.

    'What a Surprise!' Netizens Sarcastic over Ivanka's 'I'm A Proud Trump Republican' Statement

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    White House aides Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were previously registered Democrats, donating to Democratic politicians in their home state of New York, with neither voting in the 2016 primary election after missing the October 2015 deadline to register as Republicans.

    Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump is finally, officially, a Republican, as she was quoted by The New York Times in a Monday interview as saying:

    "I am a proud Trump Republican."

    The White House aide opened up that she officially made the switch to Republican from Democrat on 22 October 2018, enabling her to vote for her father in New York’s GOP primary.

    “I believe he’s broadened the reach of the Republican Party, which is really important to me,” Ivanka Trump was quoted as saying.
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive for a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India February 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Alex Brandon/Pool
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive for a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, India February 25, 2020.

    As she touched upon her political transformation, the US President’s daughter said she was not “going to speculate” on how others perceived her:

    “In areas outside of my portfolio, I tend to agree more with the more conservative viewpoint more often than where the Democrats are today. No one person or party has a monopoly on good ideas.”

    Twitter users weighed in on the news, with opponents of Donald Trump taking the chance to lash out at the US President’s daughter.

    ​Some users made sarcastic comments regarding the “revelation”.

    ​Some were quick to speculate on what the statement by Ivanka Trump might be hinting at.

    ​Prior to their political shift, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, also a White House aide, were registered Democrats who donated to Democratic politicians in their home state New York. The two did not vote in the 2016 primary election, having missed the October 2015 deadline to register as Republicans.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC Today television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fourth from left, poses for a photo with family members on the NBC "Today" television program, in New York, Thursday, April 21, 2016. From left are: daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son Eric Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Jared Kushner, who also recently registered as a Republican, was cited by The New York Times as confiding to reporters at a campaign briefing in December 2019:

    "I was not a Republican… Now I'm a Republican. I think the Republican Party is growing now that people like me feel comfortable being part of it.”

    The couple are currently in campaign mode ahead of the elections in November, with Ivanka Trump headlining a spate of fundraising events for her father, and speaking out following his acquittal in the Democrat-launched impeachment process against him.

    Ivanka Trump went on Twitter to urge the country to move forward "together" after the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment that he faced.

