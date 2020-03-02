Marvel or DC? Meghan Markle Eyes Superhero Movie Role in Acting Comeback – Report

Before her brief stint at Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle had pursued a successful acting career that included a breakout role in the TV series ‘Suits’, a legal drama. Now, after cutting ties to the Royal family, Meghan is free to return to Hollywood – and she may well get off to a superhero start.

Meghan Markle’s agent is “actively seeking” a Hollywood role for the Duchess of Sussex, the Daily Mail reports.

“Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood,” a source told the newspaper, adding that she is said to be “looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen”.

“She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and centre.”

It was widely reported in January that the 38-year-old had signed an unspecified voice-over deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity. Disney owns the film rights to Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel movies, has been Hollywood’s highest-paid actress for two years in a row now. She received around $56 million for her role in Endgame and is expected to get an eight-figure check for the upcoming standalone film Black Widow, which premieres in April.

After just 20 months of marriage, plagued with drama and unfavourable media coverage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in January that they would step back from their position as senior royals.

Meghan and Harry have made a new home in Canada and are now seeking financial independence. They will officially end their royal duties, drop their HRH titles and stop receiving public funds on 31 March. They will continue to use the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex – but not the word “royal” – in their personal branding.

The Canadian government has refused to provide security detail for the couple after they step down as full-time royals, which means they will have to use either their own money or the funds from the Duchy of Cornwall, which belongs to Harry's father, Prince Charles.