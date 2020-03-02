Register
09:12 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Thursday Jan. 9, 2020.

    Marvel or DC? Meghan Markle Eyes Superhero Movie Role in Acting Comeback – Report

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 23
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107844/78/1078447853_0:10:3071:1738_1200x675_80_0_0_85d9eae556386a9c6a046bed39bd8a00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202003021078447841-marvel-or-dc-meghan-markle-eyes-superhero-movie-role-in-acting-comeback--report/

    Before her brief stint at Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle had pursued a successful acting career that included a breakout role in the TV series ‘Suits’, a legal drama. Now, after cutting ties to the Royal family, Meghan is free to return to Hollywood – and she may well get off to a superhero start.

    Meghan Markle’s agent is “actively seeking” a Hollywood role for the Duchess of Sussex, the Daily Mail reports.

    “Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood,” a source told the newspaper, adding that she is said to be “looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen”.

    “She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and centre.”

    It was widely reported in January that the 38-year-old had signed an unspecified voice-over deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity. Disney owns the film rights to Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains.

    Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel movies, has been Hollywood’s highest-paid actress for two years in a row now. She received around $56 million for her role in Endgame and is expected to get an eight-figure check for the upcoming standalone film Black Widow, which premieres in April.

    After just 20 months of marriage, plagued with drama and unfavourable media coverage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in January that they would step back from their position as senior royals.

    Meghan and Harry have made a new home in Canada and are now seeking financial independence. They will officially end their royal duties, drop their HRH titles and stop receiving public funds on 31 March. They will continue to use the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex – but not the word “royal” – in their personal branding. 

    The Canadian government has refused to provide security detail for the couple after they step down as full-time royals, which means they will have to use either their own money or the funds from the Duchy of Cornwall, which belongs to Harry's father, Prince Charles.

    Tags:
    Hollywood, movie, Marvel Comics, superheroes, Marvel, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse