'She Wants to Be Like Michael Jackson': Netizens Jeer as Oprah Tumbles Onstage

While some social media users joked about Oprah’s fall and the spirit of Michael Jackson, some argued that she didn’t seem alarmed by this incident.

Famous American talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey has recently managed to get a fair share of attention online as she appeared to lose her balance and fall while onstage.

According to Page Six, this unfortunate incident occurred at the Forum arena in Los Angeles on 29 February, which Oprah visited as part of her 2020 Vision speaking tour to “discuss wellness and living a balanced life”.

Did Oprah just fall? Over nothing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJW9pDTRiF — Stream My New Single “Trap Coat”!!! (@AbkTrauma) February 29, 2020

Many social media users appeared keen to crack jokes rather than to express sympathy for the lady.

this the wealthiest fall I’ve ever seen 😭 — Cherry. (@cherryona_xo) March 1, 2020

somewhere in the world Snoop is like ... pic.twitter.com/Co3UikD2cb — Lex 👽 (@lexx_luthorr) March 1, 2020

Some even quipped that Michael Jackson might’ve been involved, or that perhaps Oprah was trying to emulate him.

So they said Michael Jackson was responsible for Oprah’s fall. Here is video evidence 🤣pic.twitter.com/NQAfOvkdyE — ThrillOfBlack (@ThrillBlack) March 1, 2020

This is not about Oprah Winfrey.

This moment transcends Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/RQmXc7TBOW — Capten Malad (@CaptenMalad) March 1, 2020

Oprah just wants to be like Michael Jackson so bad 😂😂😂😂......Oprah falls btw pic.twitter.com/yP0QNJFHCP — Anthony Bassey (@abasseyisd) March 1, 2020

And there were also those who speculated that Oprah looked like she was "used to it".