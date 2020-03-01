'She Wants to Be Like Michael Jackson': Netizens Jeer as Oprah Tumbles Onstage

Famous American talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey has recently managed to get a fair share of attention online as she appeared to lose her balance and fall while onstage.
According to Page Six, this unfortunate incident occurred at the Forum arena in Los Angeles on 29 February, which Oprah visited as part of her 2020 Vision speaking tour to “discuss wellness and living a balanced life”.
Did Oprah just fall? Over nothing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJW9pDTRiF— Stream My New Single “Trap Coat”!!! (@AbkTrauma) February 29, 2020
Many social media users appeared keen to crack jokes rather than to express sympathy for the lady.
this the wealthiest fall I’ve ever seen 😭— Cherry. (@cherryona_xo) March 1, 2020
Looking like Wendy pic.twitter.com/OrbAYaFMDR— RP2 (@Hdouble0s) March 1, 2020
somewhere in the world Snoop is like ... pic.twitter.com/Co3UikD2cb— Lex 👽 (@lexx_luthorr) March 1, 2020
Some even quipped that Michael Jackson might’ve been involved, or that perhaps Oprah was trying to emulate him.
So they said Michael Jackson was responsible for Oprah’s fall. Here is video evidence 🤣pic.twitter.com/NQAfOvkdyE— ThrillOfBlack (@ThrillBlack) March 1, 2020
This is not about Oprah Winfrey.— Capten Malad (@CaptenMalad) March 1, 2020
This moment transcends Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/RQmXc7TBOW
Oprah just wants to be like Michael Jackson so bad 😂😂😂😂......Oprah falls btw pic.twitter.com/yP0QNJFHCP— Anthony Bassey (@abasseyisd) March 1, 2020
MJ’s Ghost pic.twitter.com/4BRW9zNJdI— ☺️ (@MsParker2U_) March 1, 2020
And there were also those who speculated that Oprah looked like she was "used to it".
I watched the video. Clearly she appears to have some kind of jerking like a seizure or something. She then blamed her shoes. That looked like something she cannot control, but her lack of seeming alarmed, makes me think, she's used to it. It wasn't the first time.— Brian Johnson (@BriankJohnson12) March 1, 2020
