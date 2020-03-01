Ivanka Trump Thanks Indian Singer For 'Taking Her to See The Taj Mahal'

New Delhi (Sputnik): It seems that US President Donald Trump's family has developed quite an affection for India, even if their recollections of the trip may not be entirely accurate.

Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a clearly photoshopped picture with Ivanka Trump on Sunday, and the US President's daughter surprised many netizens by taking to social media to thank him.

She retweeted his tweet and thanked him after he claimed that he took her to the Taj Mahal again.

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव:



Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊



HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Several netizens have attracted Ivanka's attention by sharing their photoshopped pictures with her as memes.



...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

The US First Lady has also been sharing pictures from her India trip.

Thank you @narendramodi for welcoming me and @POTUS to your beautiful country. We were delighted to receive such a warm welcome from you and the people of India! pic.twitter.com/lWyndlcpI7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 28, 2020

Even US President Donald Trump has admitted that he was taken aback by the size of the crowds in India.

"I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too… That was really a worthwhile trip,” Trump said while addressing a rally in South Carolina on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and his daughter Ivanka visited India on 24 and 25 February.