'I Love You Baby': Trump Hugs and Kisses US Flag at CPAC, Leaves Netizens Appalled

US President Donald Trump has apparently once again managed to steal the spotlight online thanks to a faux pas at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.
During his speech at the event, Trump broached a wide selection of subjects, including undocumented migrants, the increase of the military spending and the creation of the US, as well as the peace agreement recently signed between the United States and the Taliban.
And at the end of his address, the president proceeded to hug and kiss the US flag, appearing to say “I love you baby” in the process.
Trump concludes CPAC by hugging the American flag while saying, "I love you baby." pic.twitter.com/2HiI01O1ca— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020
Quite a few social media users seemed a bit unsettled by that scene.
-Trump kisses the flag- pic.twitter.com/Y1K8K1qOHY— Joe (@joecro1984) February 29, 2020
No one needs anything other than that vid clip to prove how ridiculous he truly is.— Dissent.Is.Patriotic. (@MarkIKendrick) February 29, 2020
I will never not find this disgusting.— Seth Masket (@smotus) February 29, 2020
"You can't always get what you want" plays as Trump exits the stage and hugs and kisses the flag.#CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/Aie9jpV0nn— Haley Victory Smith (@Haley_Victory) February 29, 2020
Some even proceeded to, perhaps jokingly, liken that spectacle to sexual assault.
It's not the first time he's sexually assaulted a US flag.— Robin Sue Sanders (@robbysue1) February 29, 2020
Sadly, it won't be the last time either.
Because his worshipers mistake his sexual assaults of US flags as "respecting" them.
I knew that flag was gonna get molested. #Metoomovement for flags... now ...— heatherdb1 (@heatherdb1) March 1, 2020
And there were also those who recalled that Trump apparently performed a similar stunt at last year’s CPAC.
Didn’t trump also fondle, hug, and kiss the flag at last years Cpac?— RustBelt Rebel (@RustBeltRebel) March 1, 2020
