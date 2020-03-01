Famous Indian Singer and Actor Photoshops his Picture with Ivanka Trump

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump’s visit to India along with his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump ended last week but Indians are still hanging pictures from the visit.

Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who was earlier obsessed with American celebrity Kylie Jenner, seems to have found a new muse in US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Diljit has photo-shopped himself into Ivanka’s picture from her Taj Mahal visit of 24 February. He captioned the picture in Punjabi: “Me and Ivanka. She is after me for visiting Taj Mahal. I took her again. What else to do.”

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

However, this is not the first time that Diljit has done such a thing. He often remains in the public eye over his comments on the pictures of American celebrities.

He often leaves comments on Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot’s Instagram pictures. However, his obsession is no joke as he has even made a song for her.