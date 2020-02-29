Video of Jeff Bezos' Fortune Portrayed With Grains of Rice Goes Viral

In the video that was uploaded on TikTok, a single grain of rice represents $100,000, in order to demonstrate just how staggering the amount of money Bezos has to his name truly is.

A 32-year old e-commerce consultant from San Francisco named Humphrey Yang has managed to gain quite a bit of popularity online after he attempted to demonstrate the vastness of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ $122 billion wealth via a peculiar object lesson, BuzzFeed News reports.

The video made by Yang, which he uploaded on TikTok and which has since gone viral, features him using grains of rice, with each grain representing $100,000, to show just how wealthy Bezos is.

​"I wanted to present the information the best I could without putting a spin on it; other people can put their spin on it," he explained. "But I realize now after I posted the video that a ton of the comments — I’d say 80% of the comments — are saying that wealth is such an inequality, no one should have that much money, and 'we’re out here struggling for half a grain of rice, which is 50K.'"

Yang also told the media outlet that he “keeps a running doc of ideas around financial literacy he wants to make into TikToks”, and that the aforementioned video was merely one of these ideas.