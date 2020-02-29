Killer Whale Spotted Off Israel's Coast For the First Time - Video

The marine mammal was seen by divers on Friday morning and was reported to the Nature and Parks Authority.

A killer whale was spotted off Israel's northern coast earlier this week, local media reports say.

After the mammal was reported by divers to the Nature and Parks Authority, a boat was dispatched to the area to capture the whale on camera.

The orca was swimming some 1.4 km from the shore, officials said.

They added that the whale was believed to be the same one that had been spotted earlier off the coast of Lebanon.

The Times of Israel quoted Marie-Thérèse Mrusczok, head of Orca Guardians, an Icelandic group, who identified the orca as "Riptide" and said that he had unique markings on his head and belonged to a pod that began its journey in Iceland in June 2018.

"...this is the longest known distance travelled of any killer whale to date, with over 8.000 km, just incredible!" the group said in its statement on Facebook.